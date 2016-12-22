KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) --The NYPD is on the hunt for a violent thief who beat up a woman and forced her to strip while robbing her on Wednesday afternoon.
Police say that just before 1 p.m., the suspect entered the Green Tea Acupuncture Wellness center on East 28th Street near Second Avenue and demanded money from the 40-year-old victim.
The suspect then began punching the woman in the face and body and demanded that she take off her clothing before he got away with $500.
The man was then caught on surveillance video running from the scene.
The victim was taken to a local hospital where she was treated for abrasions to her face and released.
The suspect is described as being 6'2" tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds, with blotchy skin, brown eyes, and short curly black hair.
He was last seen wearing a dark blue jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, and a multi-colored backpack.
