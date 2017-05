Police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man to death at a wedding reception in Suffolk County.Authorities say 29-year-old Jose Collado-Nunez of Lindenhurst got into a fight with 28-year-old Anyelo Rosario at a home in Copiague Saturday night.Both were guests at a wedding party.Rosario was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.Homicide detectives have charged Collado-Nunez with first-degree manslaughter.