Police: Man assaulted cab driver in New Jersey, said he doesn't pay non-Americans

BRADLEY BEACH, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey have arrested a man who allegedly assaulted a cab driver and made statements about not paying non-Americans.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on May 21st in Bradley Beach.

According to police, two people were in a taxi going from Asbury Park to Belmar and had the cab stop at a 7-Eleven.

One of the passengers, Kevin Tague, got into an argument over the fare after the stop took longer than the driver thought.

It was at that point that investigators say Tague assaulted the driver and talked about not paying non-Americans, and both passengers then fled the scene.

Tague is charged with assault and theft of services. There may be additional charges due to his statements.
