NEWS

Man in Inwood attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

NYPD video (WABC)

Eyewitness News
INWOOD, New York (WABC) --
Two men making catcalls at a woman were attacked by the man she was with, leaving one in critical condition.

The men were sitting outside a supermarket on Sherman Avenue in Inwood at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they started making catcalls at a young woman, the New York City Police Department said a man she was with responded by attacking them, repeatedly punching the victims in the face.

One of the two victims, a 69-year-old man, hit the ground hard and was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man also was taken to the hospital with injures.

The suspect and the woman then fled the scene.

The two are described a Hispanic man, about 18-20 years old, last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts and white high top Converse sneakers. The woman is Hispanic, about 18-20 years old, and was last seen in a gray silk dress and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
Related Topics:
newsassaultInwoodNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Sweden drops rape investigation into WikiLeaks head Julian Assange
Interior Dept. nominee says Trump's views could outweigh climate science
President Trump to embark on first foreign trip as president
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
More News
Top Stories
Officials: Man accused of running over Times Square pedestrians heard 'voices'
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
Trump heads overseas, turmoil in his wake
Assange still wanted in Britain, after rape investigation dropped in Sweden
Basquiat painting sold for record $110.5M at auction
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Show More
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Minor Metro-North train derailment in Rye
NYPD searching for suspect wanted in Bronx stabbing
PHOTOS: Car hits pedestrians in Times Square
More News
Top Video
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
Times Square witness says vehicle was 'like bowling, hitting people'
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
VIDEO: Aftermath of Times Square car crash
More Video