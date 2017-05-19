Two men making catcalls at a woman were attacked by the man she was with, leaving one in critical condition.The men were sitting outside a supermarket on Sherman Avenue in Inwood at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.When they started making catcalls at a young woman, the New York City Police Department said a man she was with responded by attacking them, repeatedly punching the victims in the face.One of the two victims, a 69-year-old man, hit the ground hard and was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital in critical condition.A 39-year-old man also was taken to the hospital with injures.The suspect and the woman then fled the scene.The two are described a Hispanic man, about 18-20 years old, last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts and white high top Converse sneakers. The woman is Hispanic, about 18-20 years old, and was last seen in a gray silk dress and black sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)