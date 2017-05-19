NEWS

Man in Inwood attacks 2 others for making catcalls at woman, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

NYPD video (WABC)

Eyewitness News
INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) --
Two men making catcalls at a woman were attacked by the man she was with, leaving one in critical condition.

The men were sitting outside a supermarket on Sherman Avenue in Inwood at around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

When they started making catcalls at a young woman, the New York City Police Department said a man she was with responded by attacking them, repeatedly punching the victims in the face.

One of the two victims, a 69-year-old man, hit the ground hard and was taken to Saint Barnabus Hospital in critical condition.

A 39-year-old man also was taken to the hospital with injures.

The suspect and the woman then fled the scene.

The two are described a Hispanic man, about 18-20 years old, last seen wearing a white polo shirt, gray shorts and white high top Converse sneakers. The woman is Hispanic, about 18-20 years old, and was last seen in a gray silk dress and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782)
Related Topics:
newsassaultInwoodNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Times Square changes overnight after deadly car crash
Effort to clean up ocean plastic to begin in the next 12 months
More News
Top Stories
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
'I have a sickness,' says Weiner in sexting scandal plea
Victim killed in Times Square crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Sources: Times Square driver was apparently high on K2
Good Samaritans heroically tackled Times Square driver
Video shows fiery ending to deadly crash in Times Square
Washington state Ferris wheel accident leaves 3 hurt
Show More
Bodycam footage shows suspect opening fire on police
52-year-old man fatally struck on Sunrise Highway
NJ superintendent: Student dies in 'choking game'
Coast Guard suspends search for missing in Bahamas plane crash
President Trump heads overseas to Mideast
More News
Top Video
Prosecutors: Times Square suspect claimed he wanted to 'kill them all'
President Trump heads overseas to Mideast
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Tourist killed, 22 hurt after driver plows into crowd in Times Square
More Video