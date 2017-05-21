NEWS

Police: Man breaks into home, steals woman's underwear

LAUREL, Del. --
Authorities say a man broke into a Delaware home and stole a pair of women's underwear.

Delaware State Police say two women heard an unusual noise in their house early Friday and barricaded themselves in a bedroom.

Authorities say after someone tried to get in the room, the women escaped out the window.

Officers later found 21-year-old Tyrone Jenkins-Heath Jr. walking through a neighbor's yard in possession of a pair of one of the women's underwear.

Police say Jenkins-Health told investigators he intended to make one or both of the women perform unlawful sexual acts on him.

Police say he faces charges including burglary and attempted rape. There was no number publicly listed for him and it wasn't immediately clear Saturday whether he has an attorney.

