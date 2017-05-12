NEWS

Police: Man exposes himself to teen girl in Sunnyside, Queens

Eyewitness News
SUNNYSIDE, Queens (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man they said exposed himself to a teenage girl in Queens.

Around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, a man walked up to a 13-year-old girl on 48th Street in Sunnyside.

According to the New York City Police Department, he asked her for a piece of paper, then pulled down his pants and exposed himself.

He fled north on 48th on a bicycle.

The suspect is described as a white man, white, mid 20s, with close-cut style hair. The NYPD released a surveillance photo, which can be seen above.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
