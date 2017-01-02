DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --A man is wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn.
Police say the suspect followed a 22-year-old woman into an elevator in a building in Ditmas Park on New Year's Day. The man grabbed the victim, threw her down, and tried to remove her pants.
When the woman screamed, the suspect ran out of the elevator. The victim was not seriously hurt.
The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-years old, 5'9", weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black, short-length hair, and was wearing black work boots and a blue hooded jacket and blue jeans.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).