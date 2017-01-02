NEWS

Police: Man followed woman into Ditmas Park, Brooklyn elevator in attempted rape

Eyewitness News
DITMAS PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man is wanted for an attempted rape in Brooklyn.

Police say the suspect followed a 22-year-old woman into an elevator in a building in Ditmas Park on New Year's Day. The man grabbed the victim, threw her down, and tried to remove her pants.


When the woman screamed, the suspect ran out of the elevator. The victim was not seriously hurt.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 20-years old, 5'9", weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has black, short-length hair, and was wearing black work boots and a blue hooded jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsattempted rapeassaultsexual assaultsex assaultDitmas ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
Trump Is No 'Email Person' but 'Knows Things About Hacking'
JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs
4 Dead from Suspected Pesticide Poisoning at Texas Home
More News
Top Stories
JFK Airport experiencing temporary outage with processing system at customs
WATCH: Police searching for 3 men involved in $6 million Midtown jewelry heist
Off-duty New Rochelle officer charged in fatal car crash
4 children die after pesticide sprayed under home
2 injured after car slams into Bronx pizzeria
1 dead, 1 wounded in Queens shooting; NYC's first homicide of year
Officer's car gets hooked onto stolen truck during police pursuit
Show More
Conflicting versions of what caused Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve disaster
Friends, teammates come together to mourn teen killed in Mount Vernon shooting
EXCLUSIVE: Mother says twins with autism not allowed to attend special education classes
NYPD investigating 3 deadly hit-and-run accidents
Dog attacks owners after they tried to put sweater on him
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos