Police: Man pushed on Bronx subway tracks after fight

East 170th Subway stop closed after reports of person on the tracks. No D or B service. Customers advised to take 4 trains w/nearby stops pic.twitter.com/CDC0OodrwU — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) January 25, 2017

A fight between two men in a Bronx subway station ended with one shoving the other onto the subway tracks.The man landed onto the tracks at the 170 Street station but was not struck by a train. He was not seriously injured in the shove, and was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.The other man fled the scene and police were looking for him.Subway service was briefly affected in the area. Service has been restored, but trains are bypassing the 170th Street station.