Police on Long Island investigating attempted kidnapping of 12-year-old boy

Diana Rocco reporting live (WABC)

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are looking for a man who they said tried to kidnap a young boy Tuesday.

According to detectives, around 5 p.m., a 12-year-old boy was walking north on North Brookside Avenue in Freeport when a man in his 30s came up behind him and put his hand over the boy's mouth.

As the victim struggled to break free, a passerby honked his car horn and the man released the boy. The suspect then fled south on North Brookside Avenue.

No injuries were reported.

The man is described as black, in his 30s, with a stocky build, and wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information about Detectives request anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
