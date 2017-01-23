NEWS

Police searching for suspects behind terrifying Bronx machete, knife attack
Joe Torres has the details.

BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say three men wielding a machete and knives attacked a man in the Bronx, slashing him and cutting off one of his fingers.



Police say the three attacked a 25-year-old man on 3029 Briggs Avenue in the Bedford Park section.

The victim suffered a severed finger and cuts to his arms and legs. He is in critical but stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue jacket, a dark colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers.

The third individual is a Hispanic in his 20s, with his hair in a ponytail; last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police.
