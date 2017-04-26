Police are looking for three men -- two of whom posed as construction workers -- who got into a Bronx home, then robbed it.Around 11 a.m. April 14, two armed men forced their way into a home near Bruner and Adee avenues in Baychester, police said.They tied up a 26-year-old man inside.According to the New York City Police Department, a third suspect came in and the three took a cell phone, jewelry and an undetermined amount of cash before they fled.The three are described as:-- Black, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet 1 inches to 6 feet 2 inches, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow hard hat, a yellow vest and dark colored clothing.-- Black, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet 1 inches to 6 feet 2 inches, and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow hard hat, a yellow vest and dark colored clothing.-- Black, 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 7 inches. He was last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap and dark colored clothing.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).