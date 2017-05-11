NEWS

Paterson mom charged with sharing sexually explicit photos of 9-year-old daughter

(Courtesy: Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

Eyewitness News
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A mother in New Jersey was arrested earlier this month for allegedly distributing explicit photos of her young daughter online.

Officials in Passaic County say that 29-year-old Crystal Quiroz of Paterson has allegedly been taking sexually explicit pictures of her 9-year-old daughter and sharing them online.

Quiroz was arrested on May 3rd and was ordered on Tuesday to remain in custody until her trial.

She's charged with multiple counts of first, second and third degree endangering the welfare of a child.
Related Topics:
newschild endangermentphotosarrestpatersonnew jerseyPaterson
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Bumbling thieves struggle to steal truck
Press freedom advocates condemn arrest of journalist
Signal problems cause issues again on LIRR, NJ Transit and Amtrak
Man in custody in German tourist attack
More News
Top Stories
2 planes clip wings on LaGuardia taxiway
Man in custody in German tourist attack
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
Exclusive: BMWs mysteriously bursting into flames
Hero bus driver saves 56 students from burning bus
76-year-old taxi driver killed in wreck in Lower Manhattan
Hearing on Penn updates planned a day after (another) commuter mess
Show More
'Put my brother down' - Teen describes man's attack with 2-year-old brother
Standoff with police enters 2nd day after fatal shooting in Trenton
13 people hurt in fire in Brooklyn Criminal Court
2 men dead after Hunts Point fire
Duo now facing murder charges in UES party killing
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
More Photos