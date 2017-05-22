NEWS

Police officers rescue elderly couple from burning home in Great Neck

By
GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) --
An elderly couple is alive thanks to the heroic efforts of two police officers in Nassau County.

Most people would run away if they saw a huge fire, but not Police Officers Kirsten Lorenzo and Sean Murtagh.

They knew an elderly couple could have been inside.

"I think if it was my family and friends I would want someone to do exactly what he and I did," said Officer Lorenzo, Nassau County Police Department.

Lorenzo was the first to notice the smoke coming from the home on Bayview Avenue in Great Neck Estates back in early March.

"I asked a witness if it was her home, she said no, but there was an elderly couple that lived there. At that point I noticed two vehicles in the garage," Officer Lorenzo said.

Within seconds, Murtagh arrived on the scene.

"First time we yelled out, no response, second time we heard someone," said Officer Murtagh, Great Neck Estates Police. "The smoke was so thick and the sound of the fire crackling. We couldn't ascertain where they were."

They found the elderly couple in the back of the house and carried them out.

Monday, the two were honored by Nassau County for their bravery.

"It's quite clear, if not for the actions of these officers they would not be alive," said Acting Commissioner Thomas Krumpter, Nassau County Police Department.

Not much remains of the house. Eyewitness News is told that the elderly couple no longer lives in the area. About running into the fire, Lorenzo and Murtagh say they were just doing their jobs.

"The training just takes over. We go through six-to-seven months of training when we first begin. It's just instinct. It just takes over." Officer Murtagh said.
