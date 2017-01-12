NEWS

Police: Pair from NYC made false 911 call to get out of traffic stop in NJ

(Shutterstock)

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --
Authorities say two New York City men called 911 to report a false robbery in a bid to end a traffic stop in New Jersey.

Burlington Township police say an officer stopped the car late Tuesday morning because it was being driven on a flat tire. The driver was Justin Garcia and his passenger was Shaquille Wilson, both 23-year-old residents of the Bronx.

As the officer checked the car's registration, Burlington County officials received a 911 call reporting a robbery in a nearby area. Other officers responded there but found nothing.

Authorities say further investigation determined the call came from Garcia's cell phone.

Both men were charged with filing a fictitious police report and creating a false public alarm.

It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.
