Police: Passerby honked horn to scare away attempted kidnapping suspect in Freeport

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) --
Police on Long Island are looking for a man who they said tried to kidnap a young boy Tuesday.

According to detectives, a 12-year-old boy was walking north on North Brookside Avenue in Freeport around 5 p.m. when a man in his 30s came up behind him and put his hand over the boy's mouth.

As the victim struggled to break free, a passerby honked his car horn to scare the suspect away, and the man released the boy. The suspect then fled south on North Brookside Avenue. The boy immediately called 911 from his cell phone once the suspect fled.

No injuries were reported, and there was no exchange of words between the victim and the suspect.

The suspect is described as black, in his 30s, with a stocky build, and wearing a green jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.
