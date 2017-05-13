NEWS

Pedestrian in Irvington, New Jersey hit, killed

A pedestrian was killed on the Garden State Parkway overnight Friday.

Eyewitness News
IRVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Saturday by a car that may have been involved with a gunpoint robbery.

Around 2 a.m., New Jersey State Police said, a pedestrian on the southbound Garden State Parkway in Irvington Township was struck by a 2017 Subaru Forester.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Forester had been traveling in the left lane and the driver remained at the scene.

According to state police, the pedestrian crossed over the barrier into southbound traffic after getting out of a white Nissan Maxima. The Maxima was hit while stopped in the northbound, left-center lane.

Police said the Maxima is wanted in connection with a gunpoint carjacking in Elizabeth earlier in the evening.
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
