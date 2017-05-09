MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --A homeless man already in custody is now a suspect in the death of a 59-year-old transgender woman in Chelsea.
The 26-year-old man has been in police custody since last week. He will now be questioned in the death of the woman.
She was discovered unconscious on April 25 on Seventh Avenue, near the shelter where she had been staying.
She died Thursday at Bellevue Hospital, and her death was ruled a homicide.
The homeless man, who has 28 prior arrests, appears to have been staying at the same shelter as the transgender woman. She was struck over the head during a dispute, authorities say.
Detectives believe the victim was involved in a dispute with a fellow resident of the Chelsea shelter where the two lived.
They both live at the Bowery Residence Committee, at 131 West 25th Street.
Detectives are not investigating the death as a hate crime.