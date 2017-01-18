NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --Seven years after the disappearance of a young boy in Brooklyn, police hope that a new image of what he may look like today will generate new leads.
The NYPD on Wednesday released an age-progression photo of Patrick Alford, who vanished without a trace from a housing complex in East New York in 2010 when he was 7-years-old.
The new photo shows how Alford might appear today as a 14-year-old.
When he went missing, he was living with a foster mother in the Spring Creek Development on Vandalia Avenue.
The NYPD and Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $12,000 reward for any information in the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477, submit tips online at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or text any tips to 274637 (CRIMES) and then enter TIP577.