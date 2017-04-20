Two men were arrested on Long Island after a home invasion Wednesday.According to the Nassau County Police Department, around 10 a.m. officers responded to a Walton Avenue home in Uniondale where they found a man being held by one of the residents.Vitelio Cornejo, 34, of Roosevelt, was arrested at the home.A second suspect, went toward another resident with a crowbar, then fled on foot toward Hempstead Turnpike.Police said they found Marvin Segovia-Garcia, 32, of Hempstead, hiding in a wooded area east of James Doolittle Boulevard and arrested him.The suspects got in after damaging the rear door of the home, police said.Both men are charged with burglary and criminal mischief. Segovia-Garcia is charged with assault and menacing.They are expected to be arraigned Thursday in Hempstead.