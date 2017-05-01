NEWS

Police: Suspect attacked taxi driver and stole his turban in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man wanted in a hate crime against a cab driver in the Bronx.

Investigators say the driver got into a fight with the suspect while dropping him off at Jerome Avenue and 165th Street on April 16th.

The individual punched the victim in the arm and removed the turban from his head, police say.

During the incident the suspect also made ethnic slurs towards the victim before fleeing on foot on Jerome Avenue heading towards 164 Street.

The victim was not seriously injured and refused medical attention at the scene. The investigation is ongoing by the NYPD's Hate Crimes Task Force.

The individual is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 20-30 years old, 5'9" tall, 160 pounds, with a light complexion and clean shaven. He was last seen wearing a tan jacket with blue denim jeans and red sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
