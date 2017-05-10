NEWS

Police search for man who attacked teen with 2-year-old in Crown Heights, Brooklyn

Candace McCowan has details about the attack on a Brooklyn teen.

Candace McCowan
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
An investigation is underway following an attack on a teenager in her Brooklyn apartment after she was followed from a subway station.

The teen and her 2-year-old brother were followed by a man as they came out of the Franklin Avenue station in Crown Heights on May 3rd, just a few blocks from their home.

When they got to their apartment, police say the suspect started talking to them and forced his way inside, where he punched the teen several times and choked her.

He then grabbed her cell phone and laptop and ran off.

The teen was taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition with several cuts to her face and neck. The toddler was not injured.

The NYPD describes the suspsect as a male black, in his 30s, 5'5" to 5'7"; last seen wearing a black baseball cap with the Superman logo, a black jacket with yellow piping on its arms and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
