NEWS

Police searching for suspects behind terrifying Bronx machete, knife attack
EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres ha the details.

Eyewitness News
BEDFORD PARK, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are searching for men behind a terrifying attack with machetes and a knife in the Bronx.

Police say the three men attacked a 25-year-old man on 3029 Briggs Avenue in the Bedford Park section.

The victim suffered a severed finger and cuts to his arms and legs. He is currently in critical, but stable condition.

The suspects fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is a Hispanic man in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue and white jacket, a blue baseball cap and white sneakers.

The second suspect is a Hispanic male in his 20s; last seen wearing a blue jacket, a dark colored baseball cap, white pants and black sneakers.

The third individual is a Hispanic in his 20s, with his hair in a ponytail; last seen wearing a black t-shirt, dark colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call police.
Related Topics:
newsBedford ParkNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dead, 3 Shot After Attempted Robbery at San Antonio Mall
Out-of-control driver hits teen standing on Brooklyn sidewalk
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens
19 Dead Over 48 Hours as Tornadoes Wreak Havoc in the South
More News
Top Stories
Police investigating after 5-year-old boy found dead in Queens
AccuWeather Alert: Nor'easter to bring strong winds, torrential rain
TIPS: How to be prepared for a Nor'easter
Out-of-control driver hits teen standing on Brooklyn sidewalk
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
United Airlines lifts ground stop following technical issue
1 dead, 5 injured in shooting at Texas mall
Patriots open up as Super Bowl favorites over Falcons
Show More
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Yonkers woman critical after found shot in car
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican car crashes
Search on for suspect after teen stabbed during fight on J train
More News
Top Video
Suspect arrested after body parts found at Bronx trash facility
Violent protests break out near Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Father of 9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target speaks out
More Video