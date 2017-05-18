NEWS

Man groping women at Brooklyn 'Q' subway station, police say

EMBED </>More Videos

Dray Clark reporting

Eyewitness News
SHEEPSHEAD BAY, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who has been groping women at a Brooklyn "Q" subway station.

The suspect seems to be targeting the Avenue U station in Sheepshead Bay, according to the New York City Police Department.

Between December and May 15, in at least five incidents, the suspect has typically walked up to a woman at the station, groped their buttocks, then fled.

The suspect usually strikes on the subway platform, but one victim reported being groped on a southbound Q subway at the Avenue U station.

Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 25 and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a dark colored shirt, grey and black sweatpants. He carried a duffel bag with red straps.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

NYPD released video:
EMBED More News Videos

NYPD released video

Related Topics:
newsbrooklyn newsgropingsubway crimeNew York CitySheepshead Bay
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump reaction to special counsel measured, says WH source
Robert Mueller appointed special counsel to oversee Russia probe
TSA adding additional agents ahead of busy summer travel season
Lawmakers praise special counsel appointed to oversee Russia investigation
More News
Top Stories
Rocker Chris Cornell dies at 52, rep says
Gisele Bundchen: Tom Brady had a concussion last year
Parking nightmare? Number of parking permits near NYC schools shoots up
Tulsa officer found not guilty in fatal shooting
Trump insists no ties with Russia, campaign as counsel named
President Trump says probe will prove 'no collusion'
Parents protest diocese over middle school closure in Queens
Show More
JetBlue flight makes emergency landing at Dulles after possible bird strike
See the original cast of Roseanne in photos
Man pours bleach on himself, runs around grocery store naked
Woman stabbed to death in LI home; Suspect in custody
14-year-old boy charged in fire at Manhattan synagogue
More News
Top Video
DOJ appoints Mueller to serve as special counsel in Russia probe
Parents protest diocese over middle school closure in Queens
Lottery ticket for $24M unclaimed, just days left before it expires
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video