Police are looking for a man who has been groping women at a Brooklyn "Q" subway station.The suspect seems to be targeting the Avenue U station in Sheepshead Bay, according to the New York City Police Department.Between December and May 15, in at least five incidents, the suspect has typically walked up to a woman at the station, groped their buttocks, then fled.The suspect usually strikes on the subway platform, but one victim reported being groped on a southbound Q subway at the Avenue U station.Police said the suspect is described as a Hispanic man, about 25 and 6 feet tall. He was last seen wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket, a dark colored shirt, grey and black sweatpants. He carried a duffel bag with red straps.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).