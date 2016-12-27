NEWS

Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine

LOVELAND, Ohio --
Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.

Twenty-seven-year-old Elizabeth Louise Floyd is now charged with driving under the influence and child endangering.

Police say they stopped Floyd after getting a call Friday about a vehicle crossing the double yellow line and hitting a curb in the northeast Cincinnati suburb of Loveland.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say an Ohio woman stopped for driving erratically handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it when officers approached her car.



"The car behind me is all over the road," a 911 caller is heard to say. "They just missed two head-on collisions."

They say Floyd acknowledged giving the cup with wine to her son to hold during the traffic stop.
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldDUIOhio
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 Dangerous Inmate Still on the Run After 6 Escape From Tenn. Jail
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence Across at Least 9 States
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Trump Names Pick for Elevated National Security Role
More News
Top Stories
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Show More
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
2017 Times Square ball to be delivered for New Year's Eve
Ex-teacher, son fathered by student found dead in apartment
1 dead as fire burns through home in Irvington
Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot on Christmas Day
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
More Photos