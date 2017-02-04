Police are looking for a man they said robbed another man in Queens after making the victim strip.Around 6:30 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was walking into an apartment building on Neilson Street, when he was approached by another man.According to the New York City Police Department, man threatened him with a gun and demanded the victim's clothing. The victim handed over his pants, jacket, suit jacket and set of keys.Police said the suspect then fled. There were no reported injuries.Police describe the suspect as Hispanic, mid-20s, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 pounds, with curly hair. He was last seen wearing a medium color-toned hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans, and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).