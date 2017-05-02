NEWS

Teen arrested in sex assault of 4-year-old in Queens, police say

N.J. Burkett reports from Queens Village.

By
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) --
Police have arrested a teenager after a 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in Queens early Sunday.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, the 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with attempted rape, burglary and aggravated sex abuse.

The arrest is in connection with an incident at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday in Queens Village. A 4-year-old girl was sexually assaulted, apparently by an intruder.

"Investigation has indicated that the suspect(s) may have utilized a ladder to access a window of the second floor apartment where the assault occurred," said the NYPD in a statement.

The suspect escaped at that point.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
