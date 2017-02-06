  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
NEWS

Police warn of car booting scam in Mount Kisco

EMBED </>More News Videos

Joe Torres reports from Mount Kisco. (Shutterstock)

By
MOUNT KISCO, New York (WABC) --
There's a warning about a new scam aimed at drivers in Westchester County.

Police say don't get taken when you see one of those boots on your car in Mount Kisco, it may not be the real thing.

Elis Casado told Eyewitness News he had to calm down one of his customers who accused him of putting a boot on his car.

"I've been working here inside I told him, I don't know what's happening outside," Casado said.

His store along with a half-dozen other businesses share 12 parking spots in a private lot on East Main Street in Mount Kisco. It's the site of a possible booting scam according to the Westchester County police.

Authorities recently issued an alert to village residents and businesses after someone not only booted some cars, but then charged cash to have the boots removed.

"Please obtain descriptions of vehicles or persons involved if it can be done safely, but do not attempt to engage the person or persons," The alert from the Westchester County police said. They say they will then dispatch an officer to investigate whether or not the boot was legally placed.

There is no word from police how many people had their cars booted or how much they paid to have the boot removed.

What is clear is that the local law in Mount Kisco requires any company or property owner to obtain a permit from the village before they start booting vehicles, and according to investigators, right now there is no record of anyone having a current permit to boot cars.

So the advice from investigators is: don't pay anyone if your car is booted. Instead, call the police.
Related Topics:
newsscamMount Kisco
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Baby girl allegedly abandoned by father at Newark YMCA
Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in Brownsville
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Trump: 'Dishonest Press Does Not Want to Report' on Terror
More News
Top Stories
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in Brownsville
Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, 8, injured in ATV accident
AccuWeather Alert: Wild week of weather ahead
NYPD: Karina Vetrano's fight led to suspected killer
DNA lab talks about technology that solved Vetrano murder
Baby girl allegedly abandoned by father at Newark YMCA
Show More
Vigil held for off-duty NYPD officer killed in Bronx car wreck
Exclusive: 26-inch gap in track poses derailment risk, expert says
Lucky delivery: NJ law allows for lottery tickets by courier
DA on child rape suspect: 'This is a real life boogeyman'
Claims of neglect prompt Hempstead Animal Shelter audit
More News
Top Video
What we know about Karina Vetrano's suspected killer
Man in wheelchair robbed at knife-point in Brownsville
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Update: Major repairs after Target ball barrels through parking lot
More Video