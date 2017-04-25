NEWS

Police: Wife's Fitbit logs steps after husband says she died

Richard Dabate

ELLINGTON, Connecticut --
Police in Connecticut have cited Fitbit records in an arrest warrant for a 40-year-old man charged with killing his wife in 2015.

Richard Dabate faces murder, tampering with evidence and making a false statement charges in the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Connie Dabate on Dec. 23, 2015.

Authorities say the 40-year-old Dabate told them a masked man had entered their home, shot his wife and tied him up before he burned the intruder with a torch. But the New York Daily News reports Connecticut State Police wrote in an arrest warrant that Connie Dabate's Fitbit was logging steps after the time Richard Dabate told them she was killed.

Dabate's bail was set at $1 million last week. His lawyer told the Hartford Courant that his client maintains his innocence.
Related Topics:
newshomicideu.s. & worldmurder mysterytechnologyConnecticut
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
All-clear given after two Long Island schools locked down from threat
Funeral arrangements announced for 4 Queens fire victims
White House to name border protection official as new Secret Service head
Man stabbed multiple times in Yankee Stadium subway station
More News
Top Stories
Man stabbed multiple times in Yankee Stadium subway station
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Woman hurt after bottle thrown at her car in NJ road rage incident
Bear spotted in New York, seeking food in trash
Police: Drug store guard sexually abused shoplifting suspect
Records, recordings show United passenger 'aggressive,' 'combative'
Show More
President Trump touts executive orders he once lambasted
All-clear given after two Long Island schools locked down from threat
Details emerge about how Tennessee teacher hid from the law
Funeral arrangements announced for 4 Queens fire victims
2nd LI camp counselor accused of sex crimes, child porn possession
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos