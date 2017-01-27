NEWS

Police: Woman filmed hitting 94-year-old in custody

ABC13 viewers were shocked to see video which purportedly shows Brenda Floyd repeatedly striking a 94-year-old woman she was caring for in 2016.

HOUSTON --
A woman accused of assaulting an elderly, disabled woman in Memorial Village is now in police custody, according to Houston police.

Brenda Floyd now sits in a Houston jail cell for a shocking assault that was all caught on camera.

This all began when the 94-year-old woman's son reviewed footage from a home surveillance camera on New Year's Day, and saw her caregiver striking his mother several times.

The victim's son had installed the cameras after he allegedly noticed marks and bruises on his mother.

Police said the victim was struck in the side and on the head for allegedly feeding the dog "people" food.

Brenda Floyd


Tips about her whereabouts flooded into Memorial Village police, and they've been looking for Floyd ever since.

Now, she's behind bars. We are not yet certain how she was located by police, but we do know she is now facing charges for assault of an elderly person.
