Police are looking for a woman who they say attacked someone in the Bronx with a bottle last month.Around 9 a.m. April 3, a woman was walking on East 242 Street when another woman came up behind her and hit her in the back of her head with a glass bottle.The victim's head was cut and the suspect fled westbound on East 242nd Street.She was taken to a hospital for treatment.The suspect is described as black, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and colorful long braids.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).