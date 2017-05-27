  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE at 7:00 p.m.: Watch our Kickoff to a Long Island Summer LIVE from the Bethpage Air Show
Woman in Bronx hits woman with glass bottle, police say

BRONX, New York (WABC) --
Police are looking for a woman who they say attacked someone in the Bronx with a bottle last month.

Around 9 a.m. April 3, a woman was walking on East 242 Street when another woman came up behind her and hit her in the back of her head with a glass bottle.

The victim's head was cut and the suspect fled westbound on East 242nd Street.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect is described as black, and was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue jeans and colorful long braids.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 800-577-TIPS or for Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
Related Topics:
newsattackbronx newsNew York City
