Firefighters responding to an apartment fire in East Harlem Tuesday morning discovered the body of a woman who was badly burned.Police believe the woman was murdered in a building on Park Avenue, then dragged over to another building and set on fire.Firefighters found the body in a ninth-floor stairwell of the East 105th Street building at 6:45 a.m.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The man police call a suspect in the murder was taken out of a building in the Clinton Houses after authorities say he attempted suicide while holding police at bay."We sent the emergency services up there, we encountered a man who attempted suicide," said Manhattan North Chief of Detectives Christopher McCormick. "Emergency service responded. They contacted the person, they rendered him aid and saved him."Investigators believe the woman's body was dragged in a plastic bag across the street to the building on East 105th Street."The fire department responded, they put the fire out. Inside a black garbage bag was the body of a female," said McCormick.