NEWS

Police searching for livery cab driver who raped woman in Sunset Park, Brooklyn

Police say the victim was picked up in the cab after leaving an establishment in Prospect Park South.

Eyewitness News
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the driver of a livery cab who raped a woman in Brooklyn.

According to the NYPD,the 29-year-old woman took a cab from Prospect Park South to her home in Sunset Park early Saturday morning.

When she got there, she says the driver showed her a knife and demanded money.

She complied, giving him cash. At that point, police say the driver proceeded to enter the back seat of the vehicle where he forcibly raped the victim before fleeing.

Police describe the driver as a male Hispanic, approximately 20-25 years old with a medium complexion and the cab is described as red mini-van.

The victim later walked into the 68th Precinct station house and reported the incident.

She was transported to an area hospital for evaluation where she was treated and released.
