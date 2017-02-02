JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --A woman was arrested in Jersey City Wednesday after allegedly trying to rob a bodega while wearing bunker gear stolen from a fire truck earlier in the day.
Police say the equipment was stolen off the truck parked in front of Engine 22, the same firehouse on Ocean Avenue that was burglarized last week.
Video obtained by the Jersey Journal shows someone who looks like a firefighter entering the deli and telling people to get out due to a gas leak.
There was never a leak, and police say the woman dressed like a firefighter was 48-year-old Sabrina Carter. She allegedly staged the gas leak in order to steal lottery tickets.
After a brief chase, Carter was arrested and charged with robbery, theft and impersonating a public servant.
In the first robbery, bandits broke through a window and made off with cash, wallets, credit cards and electronics, all while the firefighters were saving a 16-year-old boy trapped in a burning building.
Police still have no arrests in that first burglary.