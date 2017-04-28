GEORGE H.W. BUSH

President H.W. Bush discharged from hospital after being treated for pneumonia, bronchitis

HOUSTON, Texas --
President George H.W. Bush has been discharged from the hospital after being treated with a mild case of pneumonia and chronic bronchitis, a family spokesman said.

According to a statement, President Bush returned home today and is very pleased to be home spending time with family and friends.



The 41st president had been receiving treatment at Methodist Hospital for more than a week now. President Bush, 92, was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital Friday, April 14 for observation due to a persistent cough. It was determined he had a mild case of pneumonia.

On Thursday, his eldest son, President George W. Bush, dropped by for a visit.
EMBED More News Videos

President Bush has special hospital visitor



"President Bush feels terrific, and is buoyed by regular visits from his family and phone calls with friends such as VP Dan Quayle today," McGrath said in a tweet last week.


This is the third hospitalization in recent months for the president.

Related Topics:
newsgeorge h.w. bush
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
George H.W. Bush will remain in hospital a few more days
Look who dropped by to visit Dad in the hospital!
President George H.W. Bush back in the hospital
Happy National Pet Day! Here's presidents and their pets
More george h.w. bush
NEWS
Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home
Police: Infant's death ruled a homicide
Amtrak, NJ Transit heads grilled on Penn mess
Man robs Jimmy John's restaurant at gunpoint
Eyewitness News Update
More News
Top Stories
Florist accused of stealing flowers from NJ cemetery
Sessions on LI gangs: 'Bad guys know how the system works'
Driver stands after being ejected in dramatic crash
8-year-old boy killed by falling planter box in Brooklyn
Delta passenger removed from flight for using bathroom
VIDEO: Woman's emotional reaction after regaining eyesight
Police: Infant's death ruled a homicide
Show More
Elderly woman found dead in Mahopac home
Man slashes other man at Chelsea subway station
Victim's family pays for murderer's family to visit him before execution
24-year-old man found stabbed to death on UWS
Amtrak, NJ Transit heads grilled on Penn mess
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
More Photos