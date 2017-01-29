Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
BREAKING NEWS
5 dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque, 2 arrested
Full Story
Email
share
share
tweet
email
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
NEWS
President Trump's executive order sparks firestorm, protests
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1727446" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
CeFaan Kim has the latest.
Sunday, January 29, 2017 11:41PM
Related Topics:
news
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
NEWS
Olympic Runner Mo Farah Unsure How Trump Order May Affect His Return to US
5 Dead in Shooting at Quebec City Mosque; 2 Suspects Held
Trump Defends Travel Ban: 'This Is About Terror and Keeping Our Country Safe'
Tens of thousands gather in Battery Park demanding end to President Trump travel ban
More News
Top Stories
5 dead in shooting at Quebec City mosque, 2 arrested
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Tens of thousands gather in Battery Park demanding end to President Trump travel ban
3 adults found dead inside Maplewood home
Delta grounds domestic flights due to 'automation issues'
Airbnb is offering free housing for refugees
Here's what President Trump's immigration executive order means
Show More
Newark man arrested for attacking bishop during mass honoring Roberto Clemente
Here are your 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards winners and nominees
Police: Woman throws girl, 5, on tracks as NJ Transit train approaches
Detectives believe body found in Washington Heights is missing mom
1 US service member killed, 3 wounded in Yemen raid aimed at al-Qaida
More News
Top Video
Sen. Schumer calls on President Trump to reverse executive order on immigration
Potential measles exposure in NJ & LI; Get list of locations
Man claims LIRR 'brake debris' causing rust specks all over his SUV
Suspect arrested in stabbing, robbery at Manhattan dry cleaner
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Northern Suburbs
Connecticut
Categories
7 On Your Side
7 On Your Side Investigates
Health
Lifestyle & Consumer
U.S. & World
Politics
Sports
ESPN New York
Entertainment
Movie Reviews
Neighborhood Eats
The Trend
Station Info
About ABC 7
Meet the News Team
ABC 7 In Your Community
Sweepstakes and Rules
TV Listings
Jobs
Shows
Live with Kelly
ABC 7 Shows & Specials
Live Well Network
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WABC-TV New York