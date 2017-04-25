NEWS

Promise Project raises money to help children get tested for learning disabilities at Manhattan gala

Eyewitness News
CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --
Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter had the honor on Tuesday night to emcee the "Beautiful Promise" gala.

The event at the Metropolitan Pavilion, hosted by the Promise Project, helped raise money through a silent auction to help children with undiagnosed learning disabilities get evaluated and tested for free.

The necessary tests to diagnose learning disabilities normally range in the thousands of dollars.

Dana Buchman, Lori Buchbinder, and Cindy Weber Cleary chaired the event.
Related Topics:
newschildrendisabilitycharityeventsfundraiserauctionChelseaNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Police-involved shooting in Newark injures 1 suspect
Despite vaccination success, US still faces outbreaks
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
More News
Top Stories
Woman struck by hammock that fell 5 stories in Manhattan
Commuter nightmare: Train troubles at Penn Station...again
Police-involved shooting in Newark injures 1 suspect
Parking scam revealed in Cobble Hill
Sheriff: Video shows ex-soldier, boyfriend killing her dog
Man stabbed in chest in Yankee Stadium subway station
Rent Guidelines Board recommends rent increase
Show More
Retired NYPD officers among 5 arrested in ongoing gun permit probe
Judge blocks Trump's order to withhold sanctuary city money
Sessions to visit Central Islip Friday to discuss gang violence
Man kills infant daughter, himself on Facebook Live
'Bachelor' Chris Soules arrested in deadly Iowa crash
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
PHOTOS: Stockholm, Sweden 'terror' attack
PHOTOS: What's on the menu this season at Citi Field?
PHOTOS: Chuck Berry through the years
More Photos