CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) --Eyewitness News Anchor Bill Ritter had the honor on Tuesday night to emcee the "Beautiful Promise" gala.
The event at the Metropolitan Pavilion, hosted by the Promise Project, helped raise money through a silent auction to help children with undiagnosed learning disabilities get evaluated and tested for free.
The necessary tests to diagnose learning disabilities normally range in the thousands of dollars.
Dana Buchman, Lori Buchbinder, and Cindy Weber Cleary chaired the event.