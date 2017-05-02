EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --There are new details about a deadly police-involved shooting in New Jersey.
Prosecutors say an off-duty Jersey City officer saw 24-year-old Samir Nicholson shoot another man in East Orange on Saturday.
It happened on South Clinton Street around 1 p.m.
The officer then shot Nicholson, who died a short time later.
Authorities say the man who Nicholson shot survived.
The sister of the man who survived says her brother had just come back from Wells Fargo, and that the officer is a hero.
"I want to say thank you to the officer, because if it wasn't for him, my brother would be dead right now, so if you're watching this, I just want to say thank you!" the woman said.
The officer was not hurt and is still on active duty, pending a review.