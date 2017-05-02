NEWS

Prosecutors: Off-duty Jersey City officer shot suspect he witnessed shoot another man

EMBED </>More News Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest developments.

Eyewitness News
EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) --
There are new details about a deadly police-involved shooting in New Jersey.

Prosecutors say an off-duty Jersey City officer saw 24-year-old Samir Nicholson shoot another man in East Orange on Saturday.

It happened on South Clinton Street around 1 p.m.

The officer then shot Nicholson, who died a short time later.

Authorities say the man who Nicholson shot survived.

The sister of the man who survived says her brother had just come back from Wells Fargo, and that the officer is a hero.

"I want to say thank you to the officer, because if it wasn't for him, my brother would be dead right now, so if you're watching this, I just want to say thank you!" the woman said.

The officer was not hurt and is still on active duty, pending a review.
Related Topics:
newspolice shootingshootingEast Orange
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Many questions linger in East Orange police shooting
NEWS
Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Texas cop who fatally shot 15-year-old has been fired, police say
DOJ not expected to file charges in Alton Sterling case
VIDEO: Police, students pay tribute to fallen Delaware trooper
More News
Top Stories
Car fire near Port Authority sends black smoke over Midtown
NYPD: Woman raped, drugged by man who broke into apartment
In-law of woman found murdered in Mahopac also found dead
NYPD: Correction officer shoots at boyfriend, kills self on street
Mom of 6, subway conductor fatally shot in Brooklyn
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
'I'm a heroin addict' says suspect in Long Island robberies
Show More
Battling bedbugs: City Council bill would create online map
Video shows wild brawl between two men on flight
Man who killed bus driver in stolen truck crash gets up to 25 years
Missing couple found dead in Belize
Teen arrested after 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted
More News
Top Video
Foster dad accused of sexual abuse acquitted of all charges
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Visitors getting a taste of the Museum of Food and Drink in Brooklyn
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video