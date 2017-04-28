NEWS

Protest starts ahead of Sessions visit to discuss gang violence

CENTRAL ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) --
Dozens of people who support immigrants were protesting Friday outside a New York courthouse where U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions planned to discuss the violent street gang that's gripping a Long Island area with fear.

A Catholic nun from Brentwood, Sr. Catherine Fitzgibbon, said the area's "very good" and "hardworking" residents fear both the MS-13 gang and immigration enforcement.

Security was extremely tight around the courthouse Friday.

The gang has been blamed for the deaths of 11 mostly young people in Brentwood and Central Islip since last year.

Some parents fear letting their children go to school. Teens say any perceived slight to a gang member can mean death.

But President Donald Trump has said the killings are the result of immigration policies that let too many criminals slip through. MS-13 has Central American ties.

Sessions is traveling to Central Islip Friday morning to discuss gang violence, including MS-13, with local law enforcement.

He is expected to be at the federal courthouse for an hour-long meeting with representatives from the various law enforcement agencies battling gangs in Suffolk County.

Rep. Peter King (R-N.Y.) also is expected to attend.

The gang MS-13 is a stated priority for the Justice Department and the Trump administration.

In an Associated Press interview Monday, President Trump said, "We are out in Long Island cleaning out the MS-13 scum."
