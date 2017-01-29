Protesters streamed into Battery Park in Lower Manhattan to demand an end to President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from seven Muslim nations.The big crowd gathered Sunday near the ferries that carry tourists to the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island, the place where 12 million people entered the United States in the golden age of immigration.U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer addressed the crowd, saying, "We are gonna win this fight everybody!"People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American."The rally followed a night of big demonstrations at New York's Kennedy Airport, where thousands of people spontaneously gathered to demand the release of detained travelers.