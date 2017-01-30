Protests to continue over Trump travel ban as airport detainees cleared

Protests are expected to continue this week against President Trump's executive order preventing travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.Meanwhile, an official with the Department of Homeland Security told ABC News Monday that no more detainees remained at airports across the U.S.The official said that as of Sunday evening there had been 735 encounters at U.S. ports of entry under the executive order.Nearly 400 of the people caught up by enforcement of the order were legal permanent residents, and all but two entered the country.41 immigrants were detained at Kennedy Airport over the weekend, according to the New York Immigration Coalition.All have been released, including a Stony Brook doctoral student, Vehideh Rasekhi, who was detained Saturday and set free Sunday.Several hundred attorneys came to the airport over the weekend to help support the release of dozens of detainees.Immigration activists said most of those detained were held at the airport for five to eight hours.An Iranian doctoral student at CUNY, Saira Rafiee, was stopped at Abu Dhabi and not allowed to board a flight bound for Kennedy Airport.Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams will be joined Monday by her cousin Mina, who will deliver a message on behalf of her relative.More than 10,000 people marched through Lower Manhattan on Sunday, continuing a wave of protests against the immigration restrictions.Demonstrators descended on Battery Park, where tourists typically gather on their way to visit the Statue of Liberty.Sunday's rally was supposed to start at 3 p.m., but crowds started filling Battery Park two hours earlier. The emotions spilled over from the spontaneous demonstrations Saturday at JFK Airport.The demonstrators marched past One World Trade up to Foley Square, stopping at the steps of the Federal Courthouse.In nearly a half-dozen other cities, the protests continued into the night.In Battery Park, participants stood wherever they could, just to taste free speech - in treetops, on water fountains, on top of golf carts, and on trash cans. Through fences, they stood - opposed to a border wall, and walls that divide Americans."I'm very shaken, but I have hope when I look around and I see people not let themselves be silenced by what is happening," said one protester.People held signs with slogans including "America was built by refugees," and "Muslim ban is un-American.""We have never seen such a brazen and open and immediate attempt by a president to undermine our Constitution. We have seen a president attempt to defy the judiciary - his name was Richard Nixon. Now, that didn't end well, did it, my friends?" said Mayor Bill de Blasio.