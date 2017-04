Police are looking for someone in connection with vandalism on a Queens Islamic center.Around midnight April 6, someone went to the Bosnian Islamic Cultural Center on 91st Avenue in the Richmond Hill neighborhood.According to the New York City Police Department, the suspect then spray-painted the letter "X" on multiple doors.Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).