NEWS

Queens mother charged in death of 1-year-old daughter

Around 6 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to Elmhurst Avenue in Queens where they found a 1-year-old dead.

Eyewitness News
QUEENS, New York City (WABC) --
A Queens mother is now charged with murder in the death of her 1-year-old daughter.

Police responded to apartment on Elmhurst Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday and found the girl, identified as Sanggye Lhakyi, unconscious on a bed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her mother, 33-year-old Shangbo Xiangshengjie, was arrested but needed to be hospitalized Wednesday.

Xiangshengjie was taken from the 110th Precinct for treatment after police say she was acting erratically as they attempted to question her.

An autopsy will determine the child's cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.
Related Topics:
newschild deathqueens newsNew York City
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Inside Obama's Affordable Care Act Meeting With Dems
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
VP-Elect Mike Pence Huddles With Republicans on Obamacare Plans
Commuter Train Crashes in NYC; Over 100 Injured
More News
Top Stories
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Possible snow for Friday morning
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
Show More
Nearly 200 rats removed from Long Island antique store
10-year-old girl dies in skiing accident
Attacker beats cancer survivor with broom stick in lobby of Bronx building
18-year-old shot to death by police in Prospect Heights
Investigation into ATM skimming incidents at New Jersey bank
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
More Photos