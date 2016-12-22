NEWS

Racist rant in JC Penney store in Kentucky goes viral: 'Speak English, you're in America'
EMBED </>More News Videos

A retailer is trying to figure out who the shopper is who went on the now viral racist rant.

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky --
A retailer in Kentucky is trying to figure out who the shopper is who went on a racist rant that is now bouncing around social media.

Video of the incident captured the woman saying: "You all are nobodies. Just because you come from another country it don't make you nobody. Nobody. You're probably on welfare. The taxpayers probably paid for all that stuff."

Witnesses say the woman "went off" when one of the Hispanic women walked to the front of the line to add items to her friend's purchase.

Watch the video posted to Facebook below.
** WARNING: Video contains profanity and inappropriate language **

JC Penney is working to identify her so the store can ban her permanently.

The company also wants to find the two customers to offer an apology for their experience.
