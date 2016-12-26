NEWS

Rapper Troy Ave released from hospital after shot going to see family in Brooklyn on Christmas Day
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Rapper Troy Ave has been released from the hospital after he was shot for the second time this year.

The shooting happened while he was going to meet his family in Brooklyn for Christmas dinner, according to a statement by his attorney, Scott Leemon.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was shot twice while in his red Maserati on East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush Sunday around 5 p.m.

Troy Ave's lawyer says a man wearing a hoodie walked up to the driver's side window, and fired shots, hitting the rapper twice. One of the bullets grazed his head while another hit his arm.

Police said Troy Ave was stopped at that intersection when he was shot.

Surveillance video shown to Eyewitness News reporter CeFaan Kim shows Troy Ave hit the gas, going in reverse. His car ended up jumping the median and spinning around to face oncoming traffic before another car hit his head-on.

PHOTOS: Scene where rapper Troy Ave was shot in Brooklyn

Rapper 50 Cent visited Troy Ave in the hospital.

The lawyer adds that Sunday's incident proves that Troy Ave is still the victim, and was 'targeted.'

Police have not confirmed that though, and there are no suspects at this time.

Troy Ave is out on $500,000 bail after a shooting at a concert in the spring.

He was one of four people shot, and officers released video at the time showing Troy Ave firing a gun. His close friend, Edgar Ronald McPhatter, was killed and two other concert-goers injured.

A grand jury indicted the rapper at the time on attempted murder and weapons possession charges, even though his lawyer insists he was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defense.

In August, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Irving Plaza and Live Nation.
