NEWS

Rapper Troy Ave shot while on way to see family in Brooklyn for Christmas, attorney says
EMBED </>More News Videos

Cefaan Kim has the details from Brownsville, Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Rapper Troy Ave is in stable condition at the hospital after he was shot for the second time this year.

It happened while he was going to meet his family in Brooklyn for Christmas dinner, according to a statement by his attorney, Scott Leemon.

Troy Ave, whose real name is Roland Collins, was shot twice while in his red Maserati on East 91st Street and Linden Boulevard in East Flatbush Sunday around 5 p.m.

EMBED </>More News Videos

Josh Einiger has the latest developments.


Troy Ave's lawyer says a man wearing a hoodie walked up to the driver's side window, and fired shots, hitting the rapper twice. One of the bullets grazed his head while another hit his arm.

He took himself to Brookdale Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

PHOTOS: Scene where rapper Troy Ave was shot in Brooklyn


Rapper 50 Cent visited Troy Ave in the hospital.


The lawyer adds that Sunday's incident proves that Troy Ave is still the victim, and was 'targeted.'

Police have not confirmed that though, and there are no suspects at this time.

Troy Ave is out on $500,000 bail after a shooting at a concert in the spring.

He was one of four people shot, and officers released video at the time showing Troy Ave firing a gun. His close friend, Edgar Ronald McPhatter, was killed and two other concert-goers injured.

A grand jury indicted the rapper at the time on attempted murder and weapons possession charges, even though his lawyer insists he was not the aggressor and was acting in self-defense.

In August, the rapper filed a lawsuit against Irving Plaza and Live Nation.
Related Topics:
newsTroy AverappershootingEast FlatbushNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
12 Killings in Chicago Over Christmas Weekend
Stars React to George Michael's Death
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
More News
Top Stories
Boy found dead in bathtub, woman found dead with cord around neck
George Michael, pop superstar, dies of heart failure at age 53
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Underground gas line fire causes subway disruptions in Midtown
Millions worth of fur coats stolen from store on Upper East Side
Man slashes pit bull's throat after it attacks his poodle
Man and woman stabbed in East Village apartment complex
Show More
Arrest made after newborn left in trashcan
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Homeless man accused of attacking 6-year-old girl on Long Island bus
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
Fragments recovered from Russian plane that crashed into Black Sea
More News
Top Video
Suspect charged with murder in Mount Vernon nightclub shooting
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Shoppers hit the stores for day after Christmas discounts and returns
Police: Man beats dog with shovel while neighbors frantically call 911
More Video