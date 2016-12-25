NEWS

Report: Engineer in fatal Bronx train derailment to get lifetime disability pension

4 people were killed in the 2013 derailment of a Metro-North train in the Bronx

NEW YORK --
An engineer who fell asleep at the controls of a speeding train in New York City, causing a derailment that killed four people, will receive a lifetime disability pension from the commuter railroad that employed him, a published report said.

The Journal News reported Friday that William Rockefeller will receive $3,200 a month for life from Metro-North Railroad.

Rockefeller was at the controls of a Metro-North train that derailed in the Bronx in December 2013, killing four passengers and injuring dozens.

Prosecutors said Rockefeller fell asleep at the controls but declined to prosecute him.

RELATED: William Rockefeller talks exclusively to Eyewitness News

The Journal News said officials cited medical privacy issues in refusing to discuss Rockefeller's disability. In September, Rockefeller's union said he was seeking the disability for a post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by the accident on Dec. 1, 2013.

The Metro-North pension is in addition to Rockefeller's federal railroad retirement pension. The amount of that pension has not been disclosed.

Rockefeller has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against Metro-North. He claims the commuter railroad was to blame for the accident.

The ruling on Rockefeller's pension came from the Pension Disability Medical Review Board of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

"The Pension Disability Medical Review Board reviewed the appeal and determined that Mr. Rockefeller is disabled from performing his function as an engineer and he is eligible now to receive his pension," the MTA said.

Rockefeller's attorney, Ira Maurer, declined to comment on the pension award.
Related Topics:
newsmetro northmetro north accidenttrain derailmentSpuyten DuyvilNew York City
(Copyright ©2016 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Singer George Michael Has Died at 53
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
Royal Family Heads to Christmas Church Service Without the Queen
Donald Trump Tweets Holiday Greetings
More News
Top Stories
Singer George Michael dies at 53, his publicist confirms
2 dead, 4 wounded in shooting at nightclub in Mount Vernon
Carrie Fisher in stable condition, Debbie Reynolds says
Russian jet crashes in Black Sea, 92 aboard believed dead
Security increased at St. Patrick's Cathedral after FBI warning
Pope wishes Christmas peace to those scarred by war
Eyewitness News viewers send us their holiday messages
Show More
Police: Man fired shots in the air after argument with girlfriend
Trump says he's closing charitable foundation, but Democrats want more
Mom brings young girl along on shoplifting trip to the store
2 dead in Christmas Eve car wreck on Long Island
NYPD suspends officer who posted Snapchat of family in cuffs
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
Eyewitness News viewers' pets get festive for the holidays!
More Photos