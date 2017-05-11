Los Angeles County rescue crews helped a horse that was stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in the Angelus Oaks area Thursday afternoon.The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail around noon.Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.They had to first sedate the 1,200-pound animal and then were bringing in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall.Watch the rescue below: