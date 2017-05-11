NEWS

Rescue crews hoist horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in Angelus Oaks

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse was successfully hoisted out of a ravine in Angelus Oaks and airlifted to safety.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELUS OAKS, California --
Los Angeles County rescue crews successfully airlifted a horse that had been stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in the Angelus Oaks area Thursday afternoon.

The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail around noon.

Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.

Rescue crews work to assist a horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in Angelus Oaks.



They had to first sedate and blindfold the 1,200-pound animal and then bring in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.

Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall. It appeared to be able to stand after it was brought safely to flat ground.

Watch the rescue below:
Related Topics:
newshorsesanimal rescuerescueAngelus OaksSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
US signs declaration on climate change despite Trump's past statements
LI man arrested for allegedly stealing over $200k from college students
Some Republicans express concern over Comey firing
More News
Top Stories
Governors Christie and Cuomo call for privatizing Penn Station
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Level 3 sex offender arrested in attack on German tourist in Harlem
State senator calls for oversight following investigation into bogus 'no parking' signs
Thousands of bees found in Floral Park home
Police release surveillance of vehicle that struck teen in South Jamaica
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
Show More
Terrorist-turned-informant who plotted to bomb LIRR gets time served
EXCLUSIVE: Some parents say new sand in NYC sandboxes injuring children
ICE agents aid in arrests of 1,300+ accused gang members
New "Gray Death" drug can kill with one dose
Couple says they heard footsteps of little girl before coffin discovery
More News
Top Video
British star Charlie Hunnam hits big screen in 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword'
Newark tenants evacuated after landlord fails to pay water bill
Suspect surrenders after nearly 36-hour standoff in Trenton
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video