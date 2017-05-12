  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE NOW from the Love sculpture. People expressing their appreciation of mom
NEWS

Rescue crews hoist horse stuck 300 feet down ravine in California

EMBED </>More Videos

A horse was successfully hoisted out of a ravine in Angelus Oaks and airlifted to safety.

By ABC7.com staff
ANGELUS OAKS, California --
Rescue crews in California successfully airlifted a horse that had been stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in the Angelus Oaks area Thursday afternoon.

The horse and a woman rider fell off the Santa Ana trail near Los Angeles around noon.

Officials were able to rescue the woman, who suffered minor injuries, but aiding the horse was a more difficult challenge.

Rescue crews work to assist a horse stuck at the bottom of a 300-foot ravine in Angelus Oaks.


They had to first sedate and blindfold the 1,200-pound animal and then bring in an LA County rescue helicopter to hoist it out of the ravine.

Officials believe the horse was not seriously injured in the fall. It appeared to be able to stand after it was brought safely to flat ground.

Watch the rescue below:
Related Topics:
newshorsesanimal rescuerescueAngelus OaksSan Bernardino County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump warns Comey that he 'better hope' there are no 'tapes' of their conversations
Pedestrian hit, killed in Linden; driver in custody
Sandy Kenyon review: 'King Arthur'
Justice Department directs federal prosecutors to charge maximum sentences
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
More News
Top Stories
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
Police: Man exposes himself to teen girl in Queens
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
1 killed in double stabbing at NYC mental health center
Show More
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Trump retweets Rosie O'Donnell's 2016 call for Comey to be fired
Pedestrian hit, killed in Linden; driver in custody
Avocados popularity spawns rise in hand injuries
Passengers claim scorpion was on United flight
More News
Top Video
Jail commissioner expected to resign amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
More Video